    Police investigate shooting at Coliseum Inn

    JAMIE DUFFY | The Journal Gazette

     A man shot inside a room at Coliseum Inn tonight was sent to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    The victim identified the shooter, and police were interviewing someone they described as a person of interest, said Fort Wayne Police Department spokeswoman Lisa Woods said at the scene on Coliseum Boulevard North.

    Jamarcus Tucker, 38, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and possession of a handgun without a license, according to Sgt. Tim Hughes, head of FWCS's Homicide Unit.

    The victim flagged down a police officer who was on patrol at the inn about 7:20 p.m., Woods said. She said police often patrol motels in that area because of past incidents.

    Police officers are continuing their investigation of the shooting.

    jduffy@jg.net

