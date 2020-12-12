Saturday, December 12, 2020 11:01 pm
Police investigate shooting at Coliseum Inn
JAMIE DUFFY | The Journal Gazette
A man shot inside a room at Coliseum Inn tonight was sent to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The victim identified the shooter, and police were interviewing someone they described as a person of interest, said Fort Wayne Police Department spokeswoman Lisa Woods said at the scene on Coliseum Boulevard North.
Jamarcus Tucker, 38, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and possession of a handgun without a license, according to Sgt. Tim Hughes, head of FWCS's Homicide Unit.
The victim flagged down a police officer who was on patrol at the inn about 7:20 p.m., Woods said. She said police often patrol motels in that area because of past incidents.
Police officers are continuing their investigation of the shooting.
