GrillBlazer recalls Su-VGun and GrillGun propane torch guns due to the propane gas can leak from the GrillBlazer torch, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

This recall involves the Su-VGun and GrillGun propane torch guns manufactured for and sold by GrillBlazer. The Su-VGun is a high-powered propane torch gun designed to sear meat. It is black with “Su-VGun” printed in yellow on the barrel and measures 14.5 inches by 8 inches by 2 inches. The GrillGun is a high-powered propane torch gun designed to light charcoal, wood grills and smokers and for other uses requiring a high-powered, clean burning propane torch gun. It is black with “GrillGun” printed in yellow on the barrel and measures 21 inches by 8 inches by 2 inches.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Su-VGun and GrillGun propane torch guns and contact GrillBlazer for instructions, and how to receive a free repair, if required.

Consumers can contact GrillBlazer toll-free at 888-267-9022 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at support@grillblazer.com or online at www.grillblazer.com/support or www.grillblazer.com and click on “Recall Notice” for more information.

GrillBlazer has received 260 reports of propane leaking from the recalled torch guns, including three incidents that resulted in fires. No injuries have been reported.

The propane torch guns were sold online at www.grillblazer.com, Kickstarter.com and Indiegogo.com from December 2019 through July 2020 for about $150.