Goal Zero recalls Yeti 25A Fast Charge power supplies due to the connection between the power supply module and the output cord can be loose, causing the electrical connections to overheat, posing a fire hazard.

This recall involves all Yeti 25A Fast Charge power supplies with model number 98080. The power supply is an accessory to and is used for faster recharging of Goal Zero’s Yeti power stations. It comes with a standard 100-240v AC power input plug and a 15.6v High Power Port power output plug. The model number can be found on the first line of the specifications on the product label. The Goal Zero logo and “Yeti 25A Fast Charge” can be found on top of the power supply box.

Consumers should immediately stop using the Yeti 25A Fast Charge power supply and contact Goal Zero for a free repair. If the product is in use, unplug it and wait for it to cool down before touching.

Consumers can contact Goal Zero toll-free at 888-794-6250 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at productreplacement@goalzero.com, or online at www.goalzero.com and click on Recall link for more information.

Goal Zero has received three reports of the power supplies overheating. No injuries have been reported.

The power supplies were sold at Bass Pro, Cabela’s and REI stores nationwide and online at Amazon, Backcountry and GoalZero.com from April 2019 through August 2020 for about $150.