Washington Shoe Company recalls Western Chief toddler light-up rain boots due to rivets used to attach the handles to the boot can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled boots, take the boots away from children, and return them to any Target Store for a full refund.

This recall includes the Western Chief “Abstract Camo,” “Alia Silver,” and “Sweetheart Navy” Light-Up Rain Boots in sizes 5-12 for toddlers or children. The recalled boots are camouflage, silver glitter, and navy with hearts; include boot handles; and have a light up feature in the heel of the boot. The rivets used to attach the handles are silver-gray in color. “Western Chief” and the model numbers are located on the inside tag of the boot. The recalled model numbers are T24121725P, T24121728P, and T24121729P.

Consumers can contact Washington Shoe Company toll-free at 855-545-0862 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@westernchief.com, or online at https://www.washingtonshoe.com/recall for more information.

The firm has received 115 reports of the boot handles and rivets detaching and 2 reports of children placing the rivets in their mouths. No injuries have been reported.

The rain boots were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from May 2020 through October 2020 for about $25.