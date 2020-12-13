L G Sourcing recalls to repair allen + roth 62-inch electric fireplaces due to wiring connectors in the fireplace can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

This recall involves allen + roth brand 62-inch wide, 5,120-BTU infrared quartz electric fireplaces, Lowe’s Item Number 466656. The electric fireplaces are housed in a cherry wood-colored cabinet and have a thermostat and remote control. An insert inside the cabinet simulates a wood-burning fire and provides heat. “FEBO Flame Electric Fireplace Model Number ZHS-30-A” is printed on a white label on the back of the product.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled electric fireplaces and contact L G Sourcing to receive a free repair kit and to schedule a free in-home repair.

Consumers can contact L G Sourcing, Inc. toll-free at 888-251-1019 Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, or visit lowes.com and click on Recalls & Product Safety at the bottom of the page for more information.

The firm has received 28 reports of overheating, fire, or smoke. Several of these incidents reportedly caused smoke damage to the surrounding area and in one instance smoke inhalation.

The electric fireplaces were sold exclusively at Lowe’s stores nationwide and Lowes.com from January 2013 through April 2018 for about $700.