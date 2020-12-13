Fiskars brands recalls 16-foot extendable pole saw/pruners due to the telescoping poles of the pole saw/pruner can separate, causing the poles to come apart and fall down and the saw blade and pruner head to drop, posing a laceration hazard.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pole saw/pruners and contact Fiskars Brands to receive instructions on how to destroy and dispose of the product in exchange for a full refund.

Consumers can contact Fiskars Brands toll-free at 888-847-8716 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT, or online at https://fiskarsliveagent.secure.force.com/FiskarsProductNotification/, or at www.fiskars.com and scroll to the bottom of the page and select Product Notifications.

This recall involves Fiskars 16 foot extendable pole saw/pruners with model numbers 9463, 9440 and 9441. These pole saw/pruners are lawn and garden tools that extend from 7 feet to 16 feet and are used to cut high tree branches with either their pruner (for smaller branches) or their 15-inch hooked wood saw blade (for larger branches). The blade is secured to an oval-shaped fiberglass and aluminum telescoping pole set that locks into place through a double-locking system consisting of two orange c-clamps and a black and orange lock and pin mechanism in each of the upper and lower pole assemblies. They have an orange and black pole. “Fiskars” is printed on the pole. The model number is printed on the UPC code on the pole.

Fiskars received two reports of the poles separating and falling. Two laceration injuries requiring stitches have been reported.

The pole saws were sold at Home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online at fiskars.com from December 2016 through September 2020 for about $100 (Model No. 9463) and $65 (Model Nos. 9440 and 9441).