Verbatim: Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

The following was released on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 6,025 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 425,434 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 6,495 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 37 from the previous day. Another 310 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 2,423,719 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,406,388 on Saturday. A total of 4,927,385 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.