Huntington officer seriously injured in shooting; suspect dead

A Huntington police office is in serious condition after being shot and a suspect is dead after an early morning disturbance turned into a pursuit and exchange of gunfire.

Around 3:30 a.m. this morning, Huntington police officers were called to the 100 block of Shultz Drive, where they found a man destroying property with a backhoe, Indiana State Police said.

Officers pursued the man around the southwest neighborhood, including near Horace Mann elementary and Riverside middle schools, where the suspect continued to cause damage to public and private properties, police said.

During the pursuit, the suspect shot and injured a Huntington police officer, state police said. The suspect was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The Huntington police officer was taken to Lutheran Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of the police officer and suspect have not been released pending an autopsy of the suspect and a review by the Huntington County prosecutor’s office.