Silver Alert issued for missing central Indiana man

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing central Indiana man believed to be in extreme danger and who may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said today.

Patrick Sullivan, 38, was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Friday driving a blue 2016 Toyota Corolla with an Indiana license plate of 236GCE, state police said in the alert. Sullivan is 6 feet, 4 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Sullivan is asked to call the McCordsville Police Department at 317-477-4400 or dial 911.