Ohio troopers recover child with non-custodial parent

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers have recovered a child from Colorado they believe was with a non-custodial parent.

Troopers from the Swanton Post were notified of a possible abduction and were able to find a car that matched the description on the Ohio Turnpike in Williams County around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the highway patrol said in a statement.

The parent, Christine Mascarenas, was arrested and taken to the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio, where she will be held pending extradition to Colorado, the statement said. The child was released to Williams County Child Services.