Police investigate shooting at Coliseum Inn

A man shot inside a room at Coliseum Inn Saturday night was sent to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim identified the shooter Fort Wayne Police Department spokeswoman Lisa Woods said at the scene on Coliseum Boulevard North.

Jamarcus Tucker, 38, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and possession of a handgun without a license, according to Sgt. Tim Hughes, head of FWCS's Homicide Unit.

The victim flagged down a police officer who was on patrol at the inn about 7:20 p.m., Woods said. She said police often patrol motels in that area because of past incidents.

Police officers are continuing their investigation of the shooting.

