Extra Points

Milestones

Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes joined Peyton Manning and Dan Marino as the only players in NFL history with at least 4,000 yards passing in three of their first four seasons. Mahomes' 26 games with at least 300 yards passing ties him with Kurt Warner for the most in a player's first four years. ... The Chiefs' Travis Kelce has 25 games with at least 100 yards receiving, surpassing Kellen Winslow for the third-most such games in NFL history. Only Tony Gonzalez (31 games) and Rob Gronkowski (29) have more. Kelce is also the first tight end with at least 1,200 yards receiving in three seasons. ... Seattle safety Jamal Adams has 81/2 sacks this season, the most in a single season by a defensive back since sacks became official in 1982. ... Justin Herbert passed for 243 yards and two touchdowns in the Los Angeles Chargers' 20-17 win against Atlanta. He has 25 TD throws, making him the fourth rookie with at least that many, joining Baker Mayfield (27 in 2018), Peyton Manning (26 in 1998) and Russell Wilson (26 in 2012).

Streaks & stats

The Jets' 40-3 loss to Seattle was a franchise-record 13th straight. ... Chicago sacked Houston's Deshaun Watson seven times, including a safety by Khalil Mack, to tie a career high for the Texans quarterback in the Bears' 36-7 win.

Injuries

Alex Smith left Washington's game against the San Francisco 49ers with soreness and tightness in his right leg, which he broke in two places in November 2018. ... Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford was knocked out of a 31-24 loss to Green Bay with a rib injury. ... Miami wide receivers DeVante Parker (leg) and Jakeem Grant (leg), and tight end Mike Gesicki (shoulder) were forced out of the Dolphins' 33-27 loss to Kansas City Chiefs. ... Cincinnati quarterback Brandon Allen injured his right leg late in the Bengals' 30-7 loss to Dallas and didn't return. . ... Indianapolis lost cornerback Xavier Rhodes (knee) and linebacker Darius Leonard (back) in its 44-27 victory at Las Vegas.

– Associated Press