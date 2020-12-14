16-year term issued in fatal stabbing

A Fort Wayne woman who admitted she fatally stabbed her mother a year ago was sentenced Monday to 16 years in prison.

Raina Swopshire, also known as Kennishewa Whitley, pleaded guilty in September to voluntary manslaughter.

Swopshire, 25, was to stand trial in late October on a murder charge. She pleaded guilty to a lesser charge as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. The murder charge was dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Had she been convicted of murder, she faced up to 65 years in prison. Allen Superior Judge David Zent imposed the 16-year sentence. Swopshire has spent more than a year in jail.

Police were called about 3 a.m. Dec. 11, 2019, to an apartment in the 1300 block of Greene Street. Swopshire answered the door "covered in blood," according to charging documents filed the next day.

"(Fort Wayne Police Department) officers also advised that they saw Stacy (Jennings) lying right inside the doorway face down and not moving and stated that there was a large amount of blood on the floor," a probable cause affidavit said.

Jennings was pronounced dead a few minutes later. An autopsy showed she died from multiple stab wounds to the chest and neck area.

Interviewed by police, Swopshire said she and her mother had recently started living together and they fought over Jennings' drug use.

Swopshire had fallen asleep, according to the affidavit -- it's not clear when -- and awoke to find Jennings groping her, court documents said.

That led to a fight in which Swopshire said Jennings grabbed two knives -- throwing one, but missing her daughter.

Swopshire picked up one of the knives and "just started swinging," the affidavit said.

An officer asked Swopshire whether she "boiled over and lost control."

"I did, I'm telling you I did," Swopshire told the investigator, according to the affidavit.

Special Prosecutor Christopher Gaal was assigned to the case in January because Swopshire was a victim in another case being handled by Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards.

