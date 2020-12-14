6 Parkview employees get vaccine

Six Parkview Health employees today became the first in the state to be vaccinated against COVID-19 – barely five hours after doses arrived in Fort Wayne.

During a news conference, Parkview officials announced the vaccine arrived at 7 a.m. today. Employees received doses at 12:09 p.m.

The first doses were administered to a physician, nurse, respiratory therapist, pharmacist, patient care tech and environmental services tech, all from Parkview, the Indiana State Department of Health said.

The vaccine, developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, was approved Friday for emergency use by the federal Food and Drug Administration. The first doses are targeted to health-care workers who have the potential to be exposed to COVID-19 patients or infectious material.

Parkview is part of a pilot program set up by the Indiana Department of Health. A mass vaccination clinic has been set up at the Mirro Center for Research and Innovation just east of Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Parkview expects a second shipment by the end of the week, said Tami Brigle, Parkview spokeswoman.

