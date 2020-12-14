Indiana: 5,050 new COVID-19 cases, 35 more deaths Monday

The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 5,050 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 430,401 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

A total of 6,530 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 35 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 310 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 2,435,885 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,423,719 Sunday. A total of 4,961,368 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

The state Department of Health will offer free COVID testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in Marion at Grant County 4H Testing, 1403 East Indiana 18. To find other testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.