    Monday, December 14, 2020 11:33 am

    Teens arrested in CVS robbery

    The Journal Gazette

    Three teens have been arrested in a pharmacy robbery, police said today.

    Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena said one 15-year-old and two 17-year-olds were arrested in Friday's robbery at Getz Road and Jefferson Boulevard.

    Police were called just before 3 p.m. The teens were not identified because of their ages.

    No injuries were reported in the robbery.

