Monday, December 14, 2020 11:33 am
Teens arrested in CVS robbery
The Journal Gazette
Three teens have been arrested in a pharmacy robbery, police said today.
Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena said one 15-year-old and two 17-year-olds were arrested in Friday's robbery at Getz Road and Jefferson Boulevard.
Police were called just before 3 p.m. The teens were not identified because of their ages.
No injuries were reported in the robbery.
Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story