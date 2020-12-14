Teens injured in Kosciusko crash

Two teens were injured in a crash in Kosciusko County Friday night when the truck they were in crashed into a tree on County Road 450 East south of Old Road 30.

The driver, Colten M. King, 18, of Larwill, was ejected from the truck, the county sheriff's department said today. King was taken to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne with a head injury.

King's passenger, Nash A. Brown, 19, of South Whitley, was partially ejected, with injuries to his lower body, the statement said. Brown was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

The crash remains under investigation.