Verbatim: Superintendent McCormick’s Statement on the Teacher Compensation Commission’s Report and Recommendations

The following was released on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020:

“The efforts of the Teacher Compensation Commission are recognized and appreciated. The Commission's report presents the challenges Indiana schools face in their effort to be a competitive option in the national and statewide workforce. Additionally, the report presents over a decade of known data that tells Indiana's K-12 story. Most schools can take pride in realizing many of the recommendations in the report have already been considered and implemented. As we enter the 2021 Indiana General Assembly legislative session, Hoosier educators look forward to the additional state funding and state-level policy actions necessary in order for teacher compensation to truly move forward.”