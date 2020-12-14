Commission calls for raising average teacher pay

INDIANAPOLIS – The Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission on Monday released a 183-page report with 37 recommendations for short-term and long-term approaches to raising average teacher pay to at least $60,000 in Indiana.

The suggestions range from school districts limiting healthcare plans and passing operating referendums to the state shifting money from a generous college tax credit and raising taxes.

“There is a gap between competitive pay and Indiana's current teacher salaries, and it has contributed to many challenges facing our education system today,” the report said. “Fewer students are enrolling in or completing teacher preparation programs, and fewer Hoosiers are earning teaching licenses. While there are varying opinions among the public about whether there is a “teacher shortage,” the data is clear: Indiana has significant challenges in attracting and retaining qualified teachers.”

The commission first determined that an average teacher salary of $60,000 in the 2018-19 school year constituted competitive pay. According to the National Education Association, Indiana had an average teacher salary of $51,119 that year, ranking Indiana 38th for average teacher salaries out of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., and 18% below the national average.

A $60,000 average salary for teachers would increase Indiana's rank from ninth to third in the Midwest and third among Indiana's neighbors, the report said.

To get there would require an additional annual investment in teachers of more than $600 million.

“Some of this can be derived from expense reallocations, but capturing potential efficiencies has limits and will need to be coupled with new revenue sources,” the report said.

The commission found that the COVID-19 pandemic has depleted state and local revenues and to make progress will require a multi-year commitment.

“While many proposals included in this report can be implemented in 2021, several ideas – particularly those involving significant new revenue – will not be feasible until the state's economic environment improves. These challenges are not insurmountable in the long term, nor are they avoidable.”

The report found the state has recently been increasing K12 spending but not at a fast enough pace. Controlling for the number of students served, 2019-20 per pupil funding was more than 7% lower than 2010 levels when adjusting for inflation. This represents a shortfall of about $580 million from 2010 funding.

Here are some of the recommendations:

Local school districts:

Join the state's pharmacy benefit plan (estimated $25 million in annual savings for school corporations).

Limit working spouses' participation in district health care plans (estimated $50 million in annual savings for school corporations).

Exclude Medicare-eligible retirees from healthcare plans.

Increase utilization of centralized procurement.

Right-size district teacher and staff ratios where appropriate.

Pass an operating referendum (estimated $80 million in additional annual funding).

Award higher salaries to teachers with high-need students and in teacher shortage subject areas.

For the state:

Pay down pension debt ($50 million in annual savings).

Use the state's untapped $5 million School Corporation Efficiency Incentive Grant fund as seed funding to establish an efficiency division within the Indiana Department of Education, to be tasked with helping school corporations save money and setting efficiency standards.

Improve procurement practices.

Incentives for expense reallocations.

Remove barriers to school corporation consolidation.

Establish a $40,000 teacher salary minimum by requiring school corporations to pay all full-time teachers at least $35,000 in 2021-22 and $40,000 by 2022-23. If a district cannot meet this minimum through its tuition support and local funding, it should be required to (1) receive a waiver from the Department of Education by demonstrating that the district cannot achieve the required minimum salary even after utilizing available cost savings measures and (2) work with IDOE's newly created efficiency division on a plan to close the gap.

Set a teacher salary funding floor that prohibits districts from spending less money on total teacher salaries than they did the prior year (except in certain cases of declining enrollments). When higher-salaried teachers retire, school corporations too often redirect a portion of their compensation costs away from teacher pay; this will help eliminate that practice.

On the revenue side: