Verbatim: Neighborhood infrastructure improvements for 2020 totaled $28.3 million

The following was released on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020:

Fort Wayne, Ind. – City of Fort Wayne leaders today announced $28.3 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements occurred throughout the community this construction season.

All four quadrants of the City saw enhancements through investments that included sidewalks, alleys, street lighting, concrete street reconstruction, asphalt resurfacing, chip and seal, trails, and bridges.

Neighborhood infrastructure highlights:

*Upgrades along 7 major traffic corridors

*Nearly 50 locations of sidewalk work

*7 concrete alleys

*4 brick streets/alleys

*14 street lighting projects

*Neighborhood concrete street rehabilitation at 7 locations

*Asphalt resurfacing in 93 locations

*Chip and seal work at 44 locations

*Chip and seal alley improvements at 8 locations

*2 major trail projects

*1 major bridge project

"Investing in neighborhood infrastructure has been and will continue to be a top priority. I'm thankful for the ongoing partnership we enjoy with local neighborhoods and businesses as we work together to make Fort Wayne a desirable community for individuals, families, and new economic development opportunities," said Mayor Tom Henry. "We recognize there's more work to be done and are looking forward to more projects next year. COVID-19 presented challenges, but we were able to adjust and have a productive construction season."

"This year's progress is a testament to outstanding public service and partnerships between public works staff and local contractors in coordination with Mayor Henry, the city controller's office, City Council, and residents in the neighborhoods we serve," said Shan Gunawardena, director, City of Fort Wayne Public Works Division. "We've been able to overcome the challenges due to COVID-19 and are encouraged by the work that was completed this year."

Looking ahead to 2021, residents and businesses will see a continuation of the City's commitment to neighborhood infrastructure projects with a planned investment of $27.7 million, which includes $23.8 million for streets and roads, $2.5 million for sidewalks and alleys, and $1.4 million for bridges. In the past seven years, the City has invested nearly $200 million in neighborhood infrastructure enhancements.