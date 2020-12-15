Silver Alert issued for missing Indianapolis girl

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Indianapolis girl.

Ruby Rashaw, 12, was last seen Sunday at 11:25 a.m., in an orange pickup truck with tinted windows. Ruby is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said today.

The truck is believed to be occupied by three men.

Ruby is 5-feet, 6-inches, has brown hair and eyes and weighs 130 pounds. Ruby was wearing a red Nike jacket, blue jeans and red/white Jordan tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Indianapolis Metropolitan police department at 317-327-6540 or call 911.