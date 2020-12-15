3 area hospitals get A's on safety report cards

Northeast Indiana hospitals rated excellent or average -- nothing in between -- on safety report cards compiled by an independent, national watchdog group.

The Leapfrog Group issued just one local A -- to Parkview Regional Medical Center. The grade measures safety performance at two hospital buildings - the newer one north of Dupont Road and the older one at Randallia Drive and State Boulevard.

Parkview Health-owned Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn also earned an A. Bluffton Regional Medical Center, which is owned by Lutheran Health Network, received the region's third A.

Lutheran and Dupont hospitals both earned C's. St. Joseph Hospital received a D. All three local hospitals are part of Lutheran's network.

The Leapfrog Group, a Washington-based national nonprofit that measures health care quality, assigns grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice each year based on up to 27 quality measures.

Safety measures include rates of blood and urinary tract infections; dangerous objects left in surgical patients' bodies; death from serious treatable complications; staff hand washing rates; communication about medicines; dangerous bedsores; and patient falls and injuries.

