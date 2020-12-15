Defiance man charged in string of home invasions, vehicle thefts

A Defiance, Ohio, man is in custody today in connection with a string of home invasions and vehicle thefts in DeKalb County Monday night, Indiana State Police said today.

Around 6:45 p.m., DeKalb County sheriff deputies were called to a home invasion in the 4000 block of Wilderness Court in Waterloo, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.

The victim told officers that he was held at knifepoint just before a man stole a Dodge Durango.

During the search for the suspect, officers found another car that had been reported stolen during an armed robbery in Williams County, Ohio, state police said.

An hour later, a second home invasion was reported in the 7500 block of County Road 56.

The homeowner told police a man in a Dodge Durango tried to break into the home, but fled after being confronted. Police found the Durango crashed and abandoned not far away from the home.

Just after 8 p.m., a homeowner in the 5700 block of County Road 75 reported a Nissan Altima had been stolen. Troopers spotted the car driving behind a home in the 6600 block of County Road 75.

When troopers tried to stop the driver, a pursuit ensued through yards, farm fields and railroad tracks before the car became disabled and stuck, state police said.

They said the driver, Nicholas J. Larkin, 36, fled on foot and was caught near a farm field.

Larkin was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne to be treated for minor injuries he received in one of the crashes, state police said. He is in the DeKalb County Jail, charged with felony burglary and felony auto theft.