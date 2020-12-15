Lutheran Health names CEO for downtown hospital

Lutheran Health Network has named Twilla Lee the CEO of its downtown hospital now under construction, officials announced today. She steps into the position on Jan. 18.

The Ohio native is administrator, hospital operations, at East Hospital, part of The Ohio State University Health System in Columbus.

Lee has held numerous executive leadership positions during more than 13 years with the university health system with responsibilities that have included long-term strategy, key service line development and operational leadership of clinical and ancillary services.

Before joining the university's system, she worked for Permedion, Central Ohio Cardiovascular Consultants and Caremark International.

Lutheran officials described Lee in a news release as "an experienced healthcare leader with a focus on exceptional patient care, quality and operational performance."

