Tuesday, December 15, 2020 1:08 pm
DeKalb reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department today confirmed 32 new novel coronavirus cases and four more deaths among county residents, bringing the county's totals to 2,606 cases and 48 deaths.
Three of the four patients who died were older than 90 and the fourth was older than 70, the health department said in a statement.
