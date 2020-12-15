3 injured in Warsaw stabbing

Three people were stabbed this morning in a Warsaw home and a suspect is in custody, the Kosciusko County sheriff's department said.

At 9:40 a.m., county sheriff's deputies were called to a home on Westside Drive in Warsaw on a report of multiple stabbings, a statement from the department said.

It said the responding officers were able to get information from the victims about a possible suspect.

Multiple agencies, including an Indiana State Police helicopter, helped in finding the suspect, Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 44, of Warsaw, southwest of the scene, police said. Wooldridge was taken into custody without incident.

Information about charges against Wooldridge and about the victims and their injuries will be released when it becomes available, the statement said.