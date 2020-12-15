Indiana reports 129 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,347 cases

State health officials announced today that 4,347 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 129 more deaths have been reported.

The update brings to 434,632 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus, the state health department said.

A total of 6,657 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 311 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, state officials said.

To date, 2,446,551 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 2,435,885 Monday. A total of 5,000,278 tests, including repeat tests have been reported to the state department of health since Feb. 26.

The department will be offering a free drive-through testing site in Grant County at Grant County 4H Testing, 1403 Indiana 18, Marion, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday.

For testing locations and sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/