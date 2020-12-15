The Journal Gazette
 
    Ex-Huntington coach charged

    The Journal Gazette

    The Huntington County prosecutor's office has filed felony charges against a former Huntington University track and cross country coach, the Indianapolis Star reported Monday.

    According to court records, Nicholas E. Johnson, 33, is charged with child seduction, kidnapping and identity deception.

    Johnson, who led one of the better cross country teams in nation this year, has been fired, per the Star.

