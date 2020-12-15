Tuesday, December 15, 2020 9:54 am
Ex-Huntington coach charged
The Journal Gazette
The Huntington County prosecutor's office has filed felony charges against a former Huntington University track and cross country coach, the Indianapolis Star reported Monday.
According to court records, Nicholas E. Johnson, 33, is charged with child seduction, kidnapping and identity deception.
Johnson, who led one of the better cross country teams in nation this year, has been fired, per the Star.
