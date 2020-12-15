The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, December 15, 2020

    3 teens arrested in CVS robbery

    The Journal Gazette

    Three teenage boys have been arrested after a pharmacy robbery, police said Monday.

    Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena said one 15-year-old and two 17-year-olds were arrested in Friday's robbery at CVS Pharmacy at Getz Road and Jefferson Boulevard.

    The boys were not identified because of their ages. Police were called just before 3 p.m. The suspects entered the store, displayed a gun and demanded drugs, police said.

    No injuries were reported.

