Verbatim: Purdue-Indiana Bucket Game Canceled Due to COVID-19

The following was released on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – In coordination with the Big Ten Conference office, Purdue and Indiana jointly announce that their scheduled football game in Bloomington on Friday will be canceled due to COVID-19 testing results at both schools.

“Upon the advice of our medical professionals and in following the guidelines and protocols established for this season, we are not able to play Friday. As we stated last week, we know the history and tradition of this great rivalry game and how much it means to our current students, alumni and fans. Both universities worked extremely hard in an effort to play, but at this time, it just isn't possible. We are certainly disappointed that we cannot play in 2020, but look forward to seeing each other on the field next season and competing once again for the Old Oaken Bucket.” - Joint statement from Purdue Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Bobinski and Indiana Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson