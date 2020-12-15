Two injured in DeKalb crash

Two people are recovering from injuries they suffered in a SUV crash late Monday night in DeKalb County.

Officers said Nanatte Jennings, 61, of Auburn was driving a GMC Terrain northwest in the 7200 block of Indiana 8 when the vehicle missed a curve, ran off the road and hit a tree about 10:10 p.m.

Jennings broke her left wrist and suffered cuts on her left ankle. Jennings' passenger, Oren Dallas Jr., 75, of Butler, complained of chest pain.

Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

No further information was provided and the incident remains under investigation.