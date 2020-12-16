State police: Traffic stop nets stolen car

A routine traffic stop in Angola led to the arrest of a Kendallville man, Indiana State Police said today.

Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, a state police trooper had pulled the car over for traffic violations and in the process discovered that the car, a red 2006 Toyota Solara, had been reported stolen, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.

Troy Lee Brockhaus, 22, of Kendallville, was charged with possession of stolen property and two misdemeanors. He was being held in the Steuben County Jail.