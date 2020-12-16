Tiffin man dies in Ohio Turnpike crash

A Tiffin, Ohio, man is dead after the car he was in overturned on the Ohio Turnpike, the State Highway Patrol said today.

The highway patrol in Swanton said Rouyn M. Alda, 58, of Temecula, California, was headed west on the turnpike, near Franklin Township in Fulton County, when he lost control because of the weather.

Around 9:22 a.m., Alda’s car hit a guardrail before going into the median and overturning, the highway patrol said in a statement.

Alda’s passenger, James S. Botton, 58, of Tiffin, was ejected and was fatally injured, the statement said. It said Alda was taken to Fulton County Health Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor and seat belts were not in proper use, the highway patrol said