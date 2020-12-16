Woman found at fire identified

A 26-year-old Fort Wayne woman has been identified as the person found dead at a Monday fire at a West Washington Center Road residence, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Kaitlin Ann Curran was found by a family friend who made entry into the residence in the 2700 block of West Washington Center Road to check on her welfare, the coroner's office said in a statement.

Upon entry it was obvious a fire had occurred and put itself out, the statement said. It said Curran was found unresponsive within the residence.

The cause and manner of Curran's death is pending, the statement said. The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Fire Department, the Allen County Prosecutor's Office and the coroner's office.