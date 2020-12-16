Verbatim: Rescue Mission moves day shelter to new building

The Rescue Mission issued the following Wednesday, December 16, 2020:

Fort Wayne, IN – Effective today, December 16th, The Rescue Mission is moving its day shelter program from the old building at 301 W. Superior St. to the new location at 404 E. Washington Blvd. The day shelter is available to the community Sunday through Saturday, from 7 am until 7 pm.

Integrating day shelter operations into the new location helps The Rescue Mission deliver services to the homeless community safely and more effectively during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to finally have all of our programs and services under one roof. Our program team has worked hard the last several months to make this move possible,” said The Rescue Mission's CEO/Senior Pastor, Donovan Coley. “Having everything at one location enhances our ability to serve homeless individuals and families and improves their opportunity to experience real change.”

The City of Fort Wayne has also decided to move forward with the purchase of the Superior Street property as part of its riverfront development plans. Moving the day shelter program out of the Superior Street location is one of the last few steps towards finalizing the purchase agreement with the city.