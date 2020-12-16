Holiday closings

In recognition of Christmas and the New Year's Day holidays, some businesses will be closed:

All post offices will be closed on Dec. 25, 2020, and Jan. 1, 2021. Some post office locations may have extended hours leading up to the holidays. Some may have limited hours on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. Customers should check with local post offices for hours of operation or go to the postal locator online at tools.usps.com.

Allen County offices will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 for the Christmas holiday and will reopen for business on Dec. 28. Allen County offices also will also be closed Jan. 1. County offices will resume their regular schedule on Jan. 4. There will be no Board of Commissioners legislative session on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1.