Thursday, December 17, 2020 3:04 pm
Lane restrictions for section of Coldwater Road
The Journal Gazette
Coldwater Road between Clinton Street and Coliseum Boulevard will have intermittent lane restrictions from Friday to Monday during street-light repair and installation, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's traffic engineering department at 427-1172.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story