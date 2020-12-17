The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, December 17, 2020 3:04 pm

    Lane restrictions for section of Coldwater Road

    The Journal Gazette

    Coldwater Road between Clinton Street and Coliseum Boulevard will have intermittent lane restrictions from Friday to Monday during street-light repair and installation, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    For questions or to report problems, call the city's traffic engineering department at 427-1172.

     

