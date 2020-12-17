Trooper escapes injury in crash on I-69

An Indiana state trooper’s car was hit Wednesday night on Interstate 69 while the officer was investigating a previous crash.

Around 10:20 p.m., the trooper was working a crash in the southbound lane of I-69, just south of the Auburn exit, when a driver lost control of his vehicle because of the icy road, state police said today.

The trooper was in his patrol car wearing a seat belt and with the emergency lights activated while working the initial crash scene, police said.

The driver of the car, Timothy H. Jones, 49, from Fort Wayne, was trying to reduce his speed as he approached the original crash scene when he lost control, hitting the trooper's car.

Jones was also wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Neither the driver nor the state trooper was injured in the crash, police said.