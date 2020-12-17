INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb wants to increase K-12 spending and reverse higher education cuts during the 2021 legislative session – the highlights of a modest agenda unveiled Thursday.

But the rest of his plan focuses on continuing ongoing programs and studying a host of topics.

That is likely because of the ongoing COVID-19 fight and a reduced tax revenue to spend.

“Every single thing on this agenda is big – whether that has to do with being new and shiny or finishing what we started,” Holcomb said.

The governor first wants to ensure 100% funding for K-12 schools for the rest of the current school year, regardless of whether the student is attending in-person or virtually. As for the next budget, he wants to increase funding but isn't sure how much would be possible.

In terms of higher education, he hopes to at least restore a 7% funding cut from earlier this year.

A few new items include a permanent expansion of telemedicine that many Hoosiers have relied on during the pandemic and consolidating the State Board of Education and Indiana Charter School Board under the Department of Education and new appointed Secretary of Education.

Holcomb also said he wants to move to a long-term care system ensuring the best care for Medicaid-eligible citizens who are 65 and older. Specially, he wants to remove barriers allowing seniors to choose where they age. While there won't be new money he wants to make it easier to get home-based services rather than sending everyone to a nursing home.