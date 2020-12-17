Indiana: 6,458 new COVID-19 cases, 79 more deaths Thursday

Health officials announced today that 6,458 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 79 more deaths have been reported.

The update from the Indiana Department of HEalth brings to 447,190 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the department said in a statement.

A total of 6,860 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 320 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, the statement said, 2,477,734 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 2,461,562 Wednesday. A total of 5,102,994 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

The department will be offering a free drive-thru testing site in Grant County at Grant County 4H Testing, 1403 Indiana 18, Marion, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday. For other testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.