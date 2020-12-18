Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 30

High one year ago 34

Normal 35

Record: 1984 58

Low temperature 28

Low one year ago 21

Normal 22

Record: 1989 -11

Stage of the Maumee 1.92 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 36

For December 518

Rainfall

For Thursday trace

For December 0.73 inch (-0.81)

For the year 36.70 inches (-0.41)

Snowfall

For Thursday 0.3 inch (0.0)

For December 1.1 inches (-3.0)

Since July 1 2.1 inches (-4.1)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8 a.m.

Sunset 5:14 p.m.

Moonrise 11:34 a.m.

Moonset 9:36 p.m.