Friday, December 18, 2020 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 30
High one year ago 34
Normal 35
Record: 1984 58
Low temperature 28
Low one year ago 21
Normal 22
Record: 1989 -11
Stage of the Maumee 1.92 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 36
For December 518
Rainfall
For Thursday trace
For December 0.73 inch (-0.81)
For the year 36.70 inches (-0.41)
Snowfall
For Thursday 0.3 inch (0.0)
For December 1.1 inches (-3.0)
Since July 1 2.1 inches (-4.1)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8 a.m.
Sunset 5:14 p.m.
Moonrise 11:34 a.m.
Moonset 9:36 p.m.
First Quarter
Dec. 21
Full Moon
Dec. 29
Last Quarter
Jan. 6
New Moon
Jan. 13
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story