    •  
    Weather
    Friday, December 18, 2020 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Thursday records

    High temperature 30

    High one year ago 34

    Normal 35

    Record: 1984 58

    Low temperature 28

    Low one year ago 21

    Normal 22

    Record: 1989 -11

    Stage of the Maumee 1.92 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Thursday 36

    For December 518

    Rainfall

    For Thursday trace

    For December 0.73 inch (-0.81)

    For the year 36.70 inches (-0.41)

    Snowfall

    For Thursday 0.3 inch (0.0)

    For December 1.1 inches (-3.0)

    Since July 1 2.1 inches (-4.1)

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 8 a.m.

    Sunset 5:14 p.m.

    Moonrise 11:34 a.m.

    Moonset 9:36 p.m.

    First Quarter 

    Dec. 21

    Full Moon

    Dec. 29

    Last Quarter

    Jan. 6

    New Moon

    Jan. 13

