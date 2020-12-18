Indiana: 6,088 new COVID-19 cases, 84 more deaths Friday

The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 6,088 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 453,139 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 6,944 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 84 from the previous day. Another 321 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 2,492,370 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,477,734 Thursday. A total of 5,157,016 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

The state Department of Health will offer free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Saturday in Marion at Grant County 4H Testing, 1403 East Indiana 18. To find other testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link