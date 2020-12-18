State jobless rate 5% in November

Indiana’s unemployment rate stands at 5% percent for November, and the national rate is 6.7%, the state Department of Workforce Development said today.

The monthly unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.

Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of 40,274 from the previous month. This was a result of a decrease of 17,345 unemployed residents and a decrease of 22,929 employed residents. Indiana's total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.33 million, and the state’s 62.9% labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 61.5%.

Private sector employment has decreased by 87,600 during the year and decreased by 200 from the previous month. The monthly decrease is primarily because of losses in the Professional and Business Services (-3,800) and the Leisure and Hospitality (-3,000) sectors. Losses were offset by gains in the Construction (3,700) and the Other (2,300), which includes Mining and Logging, IT and Other Services sectors. Total private employment stands at 2,643,400, which is 105,900 below the January 2019 peak.