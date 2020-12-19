Saturday, December 19, 2020 7:41 am
Indiana HS basketball scores
Associated Press
Here's a look at high school hoops scores from across the state –
Friday's scores
BOYS
Andrean 70, Kankakee Valley 46
Argos 79, S. Bend Career Academy 63
Avon 57, Brownsburg 50
Beech Grove 68, Indpls Washington 56
Bluffton 75, Garrett 50
Carmel 56, Indpls N. Central 49
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 55, Ft. Wayne Wayne 35
Cass 56, Tipton 43
Central Christian 60, Bethesda Christian 47
Central Noble 56, W. Noble 47
Christel House Academy 72, Union (Modoc) 38
Connersville 37, S. Dearborn 34
Corydon 68, Scottsburg 66, OT
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 70, Granger Christian 45
Covenant Christian 77, Indpls Chatard 65
Cowan 63, Tri 53
Crown Point 76, Munster 61
Daleville 68, Blue River 60
DeKalb 63, Norwell 56
Eastern Hancock 60, Knightstown 34
Edinburgh 59, Hauser 54
Eminence 40, Traders Point Christian 35, 2OT
Ev. Mater Dei 77, N. Posey 53
Evansville Christian 79, Cannelton 28
Fairfield 59, Hamilton 16
Faith Christian 50, N. Vermillion 25
Floyd Central 62, Providence 40
Fountain Central 51, Attica 45
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 82, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 42
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 68, Ft. Wayne Concordia 63
Ft. Wayne Snider 100, Ft. Wayne North 78
Ft. Wayne South 63, Ft. Wayne Northrop 51
Glenn 53, Columbia City 47
Greencastle 57, Edgewood 48
Greenfield 54, Yorktown 50
Greensburg 73, Jennings Co. 63
Guerin Catholic 55, Logansport 47
Hamilton Southeastern 65, Fishers 51
Heritage 69, S. Adams 61
Heritage Hills 61, Crawford Co. 34
Homestead 94, Ft. Wayne Luers 56
Illiana Christian 59, Boone Grove 47
Indpls Attucks 63, Merrillville 51
Indpls Lutheran 57, Southwestern (Shelby) 44
Indpls Scecina 61, Speedway 58
Indpls Tech 79, Richmond 51
Indpls Tindley 62, Indpls Brebeuf 57
Jac-Cen-Del 72, Southwestern (Hanover) 67
Knox 42, Caston 34
Kokomo 79, Marion 76
LaVille 51, Pioneer 35
Lafayette Harrison 66, Rossville 63
Lanesville 44, Henryville 40
Lawrence Central 69, Indpls Pike 64
Lebanon 57, Western 54, 3OT
Maconaquah 73, Eastern (Greentown) 60
Madison 97, Lawrenceburg 47
Madison-Grant 64, Mississinewa 51
Mishawaka Marian 53, Elkhart 50
Monroe Central 57, Lapel 49
Morgan Twp. 63, Hebron 47
Muncie Burris 66, Eastbrook 65
N. Central (Farmersburg) 64, Ev. Day 60
N. Harrison 45, Brownstown 43
N. Miami 53, Rochester 44
N. Putnam 79, S. Putnam 43
New Haven 96, Adams Central 47
New Palestine 82, New Castle 75, OT
New Prairie 70, Jimtown 45
NorthWood 42, Plymouth 32
Northfield 54, Wabash 52
Northridge 37, Valparaiso 30
Oak Hill 52, Frankton 43
Orleans 48, Monrovia 43
Plainfield 50, Indpls Perry Meridian 37
Princeton 53, Vincennes 42
S. Bend Adams 69, LaPorte 52
S. Bend St. Joseph's 81, S. Bend Riley 73
S. Decatur 67, Morristown 66
S. Knox 96, Washington Catholic 16
S. Spencer 59, Gibson Southern 42
Shenandoah 67, Northeastern 64
Silver Creek 77, Jeffersonville 67
Southmont 62, Western Boone 56
Taylor 67, Indpls Manual 48
Tell City 45, Tecumseh 34
Terre Haute North 33, Bloomington South 22
Terre Haute South 57, S. Vermillion 51
Tri-Central 75, Randolph Southern 62
Trinity Lutheran 56, Switzerland Co. 52
Triton Central 56, Cascade 55
Twin Lakes 72, Frankfort 63
University 64, Pendleton Hts. 45
Victory Christian Academy 91, Clinton Christian 27
Warren Central 61, Indpls Ben Davis 51
Warsaw 63, Wawasee 48
Westfield 97, Bowman Academy 66
Winchester 78, Union Co. 45
Zionsville 57, Franklin Central 50
GIRLS
Alexandria 66, Eastbrook 54
Anderson 61, Muncie Central 46
Brown Co. 56, Cloverdale 33
Brownsburg 44, Avon 31
Carroll (Flora) 70, Rossville 24
Chesterton 50, Valparaiso 36
Connersville 37, S. Dearborn 34
Danville 50, Lebanon 45
Eastern Hancock 65, Knightstown 14
Edgewood 54, Indian Creek 33
Fountain Central 50, Attica 43
Franklin 77, Greenwood 29
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 83, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 19
Ft. Wayne South 61, Ft. Wayne Northrop 39
Goshen 57, Northridge 54
Greensburg 56, Batesville 41
Griffith 61, Calumet 43
Hagerstown 56, Centerville 11
Hammond Morton 64, Gary 21st Century 20
Hammond Noll 60, Lake Station 48
Hanover Central 44, Wheeler 25
Homestead 50, Ft. Wayne Luers 39
Indpls Chatard 53, Covenant Christian 21
Indpls Lutheran 47, Indiana Deaf 43
Indpls N. Central 48, Carmel 36
Indpls Roncalli 52, Indpls Brebeuf 15
Lawrence North 48, Warren Central 40
Martinsville 73, Plainfield 67
Mishawaka Marian 84, Elkhart 38
Mooresville 66, Decatur Central 33
New Albany 50, Ev. North 47
Prairie Hts. 46, Churubusco 42
Richmond 61, Indpls Tech 19
S. Central (Elizabeth) 68, Christian Academy 18
S. Central (Union Mills) 64, Oregon-Davis 40
Sullivan 47, Greencastle 30
Tri 48, Union Co. 35
Trinity Lutheran 64, Southwestern (Hanover) 48
Union City 82, Cambridge City 23
W. Noble 49, Central Noble 32
Waldron 57, N. Decatur 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com
