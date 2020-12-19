Indiana HS basketball scores

Here's a look at high school hoops scores from across the state –

________________________________________________

Friday's scores

BOYS

Andrean 70, Kankakee Valley 46

Argos 79, S. Bend Career Academy 63

Avon 57, Brownsburg 50

Beech Grove 68, Indpls Washington 56

Bluffton 75, Garrett 50

Carmel 56, Indpls N. Central 49

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 55, Ft. Wayne Wayne 35

Cass 56, Tipton 43

Central Christian 60, Bethesda Christian 47

Central Noble 56, W. Noble 47

Christel House Academy 72, Union (Modoc) 38

Connersville 37, S. Dearborn 34

Corydon 68, Scottsburg 66, OT

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 70, Granger Christian 45

Covenant Christian 77, Indpls Chatard 65

Cowan 63, Tri 53

Crown Point 76, Munster 61

Daleville 68, Blue River 60

DeKalb 63, Norwell 56

Eastern Hancock 60, Knightstown 34

Edinburgh 59, Hauser 54

Eminence 40, Traders Point Christian 35, 2OT

Ev. Mater Dei 77, N. Posey 53

Evansville Christian 79, Cannelton 28

Fairfield 59, Hamilton 16

Faith Christian 50, N. Vermillion 25

Floyd Central 62, Providence 40

Fountain Central 51, Attica 45

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 82, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 42

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 68, Ft. Wayne Concordia 63

Ft. Wayne Snider 100, Ft. Wayne North 78

Ft. Wayne South 63, Ft. Wayne Northrop 51

Glenn 53, Columbia City 47

Greencastle 57, Edgewood 48

Greenfield 54, Yorktown 50

Greensburg 73, Jennings Co. 63

Guerin Catholic 55, Logansport 47

Hamilton Southeastern 65, Fishers 51

Heritage 69, S. Adams 61

Heritage Hills 61, Crawford Co. 34

Homestead 94, Ft. Wayne Luers 56

Illiana Christian 59, Boone Grove 47

Indpls Attucks 63, Merrillville 51

Indpls Lutheran 57, Southwestern (Shelby) 44

Indpls Scecina 61, Speedway 58

Indpls Tech 79, Richmond 51

Indpls Tindley 62, Indpls Brebeuf 57

Jac-Cen-Del 72, Southwestern (Hanover) 67

Knox 42, Caston 34

Kokomo 79, Marion 76

LaVille 51, Pioneer 35

Lafayette Harrison 66, Rossville 63

Lanesville 44, Henryville 40

Lawrence Central 69, Indpls Pike 64

Lebanon 57, Western 54, 3OT

Maconaquah 73, Eastern (Greentown) 60

Madison 97, Lawrenceburg 47

Madison-Grant 64, Mississinewa 51

Mishawaka Marian 53, Elkhart 50

Monroe Central 57, Lapel 49

Morgan Twp. 63, Hebron 47

Muncie Burris 66, Eastbrook 65

N. Central (Farmersburg) 64, Ev. Day 60

N. Harrison 45, Brownstown 43

N. Miami 53, Rochester 44

N. Putnam 79, S. Putnam 43

New Haven 96, Adams Central 47

New Palestine 82, New Castle 75, OT

New Prairie 70, Jimtown 45

NorthWood 42, Plymouth 32

Northfield 54, Wabash 52

Northridge 37, Valparaiso 30

Oak Hill 52, Frankton 43

Orleans 48, Monrovia 43

Plainfield 50, Indpls Perry Meridian 37

Princeton 53, Vincennes 42

S. Bend Adams 69, LaPorte 52

S. Bend St. Joseph's 81, S. Bend Riley 73

S. Decatur 67, Morristown 66

S. Knox 96, Washington Catholic 16

S. Spencer 59, Gibson Southern 42

Shenandoah 67, Northeastern 64

Silver Creek 77, Jeffersonville 67

Southmont 62, Western Boone 56

Taylor 67, Indpls Manual 48

Tell City 45, Tecumseh 34

Terre Haute North 33, Bloomington South 22

Terre Haute South 57, S. Vermillion 51

Tri-Central 75, Randolph Southern 62

Trinity Lutheran 56, Switzerland Co. 52

Triton Central 56, Cascade 55

Twin Lakes 72, Frankfort 63

University 64, Pendleton Hts. 45

Victory Christian Academy 91, Clinton Christian 27

Warren Central 61, Indpls Ben Davis 51

Warsaw 63, Wawasee 48

Westfield 97, Bowman Academy 66

Winchester 78, Union Co. 45

Zionsville 57, Franklin Central 50

GIRLS

Alexandria 66, Eastbrook 54

Anderson 61, Muncie Central 46

Brown Co. 56, Cloverdale 33

Brownsburg 44, Avon 31

Carroll (Flora) 70, Rossville 24

Chesterton 50, Valparaiso 36

Connersville 37, S. Dearborn 34

Danville 50, Lebanon 45

Eastern Hancock 65, Knightstown 14

Edgewood 54, Indian Creek 33

Fountain Central 50, Attica 43

Franklin 77, Greenwood 29

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 83, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 19

Ft. Wayne South 61, Ft. Wayne Northrop 39

Goshen 57, Northridge 54

Greensburg 56, Batesville 41

Griffith 61, Calumet 43

Hagerstown 56, Centerville 11

Hammond Morton 64, Gary 21st Century 20

Hammond Noll 60, Lake Station 48

Hanover Central 44, Wheeler 25

Homestead 50, Ft. Wayne Luers 39

Indpls Chatard 53, Covenant Christian 21

Indpls Lutheran 47, Indiana Deaf 43

Indpls N. Central 48, Carmel 36

Indpls Roncalli 52, Indpls Brebeuf 15

Lawrence North 48, Warren Central 40

Martinsville 73, Plainfield 67

Mishawaka Marian 84, Elkhart 38

Mooresville 66, Decatur Central 33

New Albany 50, Ev. North 47

Prairie Hts. 46, Churubusco 42

Richmond 61, Indpls Tech 19

S. Central (Elizabeth) 68, Christian Academy 18

S. Central (Union Mills) 64, Oregon-Davis 40

Sullivan 47, Greencastle 30

Tri 48, Union Co. 35

Trinity Lutheran 64, Southwestern (Hanover) 48

Union City 82, Cambridge City 23

W. Noble 49, Central Noble 32

Waldron 57, N. Decatur 34

------

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com