    Saturday, December 19, 2020 7:41 am

    Indiana HS basketball scores

    Associated Press

    Here's a look at high school hoops scores from across the state –

    ________________________________________________

    Friday's scores

    BOYS 

    Andrean 70, Kankakee Valley 46

     

    Argos 79, S. Bend Career Academy 63

     

    Avon 57, Brownsburg 50

     

    Beech Grove 68, Indpls Washington 56

     

    Bluffton 75, Garrett 50

     

    Carmel 56, Indpls N. Central 49

     

    Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 55, Ft. Wayne Wayne 35

     

    Cass 56, Tipton 43

     

    Central Christian 60, Bethesda Christian 47

     

    Central Noble 56, W. Noble 47

     

    Christel House Academy 72, Union (Modoc) 38

     

    Connersville 37, S. Dearborn 34

     

    Corydon 68, Scottsburg 66, OT

     

    Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 70, Granger Christian 45

     

    Covenant Christian 77, Indpls Chatard 65

     

    Cowan 63, Tri 53

     

    Crown Point 76, Munster 61

     

    Daleville 68, Blue River 60

     

    DeKalb 63, Norwell 56

     

    Eastern Hancock 60, Knightstown 34

     

    Edinburgh 59, Hauser 54

     

    Eminence 40, Traders Point Christian 35, 2OT

     

    Ev. Mater Dei 77, N. Posey 53

     

    Evansville Christian 79, Cannelton 28

     

    Fairfield 59, Hamilton 16

     

    Faith Christian 50, N. Vermillion 25

     

    Floyd Central 62, Providence 40

     

    Fountain Central 51, Attica 45

     

    Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 82, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 42

     

    Ft. Wayne Dwenger 68, Ft. Wayne Concordia 63

     

    Ft. Wayne Snider 100, Ft. Wayne North 78

     

    Ft. Wayne South 63, Ft. Wayne Northrop 51

     

    Glenn 53, Columbia City 47

     

    Greencastle 57, Edgewood 48

     

    Greenfield 54, Yorktown 50

     

    Greensburg 73, Jennings Co. 63

     

    Guerin Catholic 55, Logansport 47

     

    Hamilton Southeastern 65, Fishers 51

     

    Heritage 69, S. Adams 61

     

    Heritage Hills 61, Crawford Co. 34

     

    Homestead 94, Ft. Wayne Luers 56

     

    Illiana Christian 59, Boone Grove 47

     

    Indpls Attucks 63, Merrillville 51

     

    Indpls Lutheran 57, Southwestern (Shelby) 44

     

    Indpls Scecina 61, Speedway 58

     

    Indpls Tech 79, Richmond 51

     

    Indpls Tindley 62, Indpls Brebeuf 57

     

    Jac-Cen-Del 72, Southwestern (Hanover) 67

     

    Knox 42, Caston 34

     

    Kokomo 79, Marion 76

     

    LaVille 51, Pioneer 35

     

    Lafayette Harrison 66, Rossville 63

     

    Lanesville 44, Henryville 40

     

    Lawrence Central 69, Indpls Pike 64

     

    Lebanon 57, Western 54, 3OT

     

    Maconaquah 73, Eastern (Greentown) 60

     

    Madison 97, Lawrenceburg 47

     

    Madison-Grant 64, Mississinewa 51

     

    Mishawaka Marian 53, Elkhart 50

     

    Monroe Central 57, Lapel 49

     

    Morgan Twp. 63, Hebron 47

     

    Muncie Burris 66, Eastbrook 65

     

    N. Central (Farmersburg) 64, Ev. Day 60

     

    N. Harrison 45, Brownstown 43

     

    N. Miami 53, Rochester 44

     

    N. Putnam 79, S. Putnam 43

     

    New Haven 96, Adams Central 47

     

    New Palestine 82, New Castle 75, OT

     

    New Prairie 70, Jimtown 45

     

    NorthWood 42, Plymouth 32

     

    Northfield 54, Wabash 52

     

    Northridge 37, Valparaiso 30

     

    Oak Hill 52, Frankton 43

     

    Orleans 48, Monrovia 43

     

    Plainfield 50, Indpls Perry Meridian 37

     

    Princeton 53, Vincennes 42

     

    S. Bend Adams 69, LaPorte 52

     

    S. Bend St. Joseph's 81, S. Bend Riley 73

     

    S. Decatur 67, Morristown 66

     

    S. Knox 96, Washington Catholic 16

     

    S. Spencer 59, Gibson Southern 42

     

    Shenandoah 67, Northeastern 64

     

    Silver Creek 77, Jeffersonville 67

     

    Southmont 62, Western Boone 56

     

    Taylor 67, Indpls Manual 48

     

    Tell City 45, Tecumseh 34

     

    Terre Haute North 33, Bloomington South 22

     

    Terre Haute South 57, S. Vermillion 51

     

    Tri-Central 75, Randolph Southern 62

     

    Trinity Lutheran 56, Switzerland Co. 52

     

    Triton Central 56, Cascade 55

     

    Twin Lakes 72, Frankfort 63

     

    University 64, Pendleton Hts. 45

     

    Victory Christian Academy 91, Clinton Christian 27

     

    Warren Central 61, Indpls Ben Davis 51

     

    Warsaw 63, Wawasee 48

     

    Westfield 97, Bowman Academy 66

     

    Winchester 78, Union Co. 45

     

    Zionsville 57, Franklin Central 50

     

    GIRLS 

    Alexandria 66, Eastbrook 54

     

    Anderson 61, Muncie Central 46

     

    Brown Co. 56, Cloverdale 33

     

    Brownsburg 44, Avon 31

     

    Carroll (Flora) 70, Rossville 24

     

    Chesterton 50, Valparaiso 36

     

    Connersville 37, S. Dearborn 34

     

    Danville 50, Lebanon 45

     

    Eastern Hancock 65, Knightstown 14

     

    Edgewood 54, Indian Creek 33

     

    Fountain Central 50, Attica 43

     

    Franklin 77, Greenwood 29

     

    Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 83, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 19

     

    Ft. Wayne South 61, Ft. Wayne Northrop 39

     

    Goshen 57, Northridge 54

     

    Greensburg 56, Batesville 41

     

    Griffith 61, Calumet 43

     

    Hagerstown 56, Centerville 11

     

    Hammond Morton 64, Gary 21st Century 20

     

    Hammond Noll 60, Lake Station 48

     

    Hanover Central 44, Wheeler 25

     

    Homestead 50, Ft. Wayne Luers 39

     

    Indpls Chatard 53, Covenant Christian 21

     

    Indpls Lutheran 47, Indiana Deaf 43

     

    Indpls N. Central 48, Carmel 36

     

    Indpls Roncalli 52, Indpls Brebeuf 15

     

    Lawrence North 48, Warren Central 40

     

    Martinsville 73, Plainfield 67

     

    Mishawaka Marian 84, Elkhart 38

     

    Mooresville 66, Decatur Central 33

     

    New Albany 50, Ev. North 47

     

    Prairie Hts. 46, Churubusco 42

     

    Richmond 61, Indpls Tech 19

     

    S. Central (Elizabeth) 68, Christian Academy 18

     

    S. Central (Union Mills) 64, Oregon-Davis 40

     

    Sullivan 47, Greencastle 30

     

    Tri 48, Union Co. 35

     

    Trinity Lutheran 64, Southwestern (Hanover) 48

     

    Union City 82, Cambridge City 23

     

    W. Noble 49, Central Noble 32

     

    Waldron 57, N. Decatur 34

     

    ------

     

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

