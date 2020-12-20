Verbatim: Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

The following was released on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 6,558 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 464,354 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 7,070 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 53 from the previous day. Another 334 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 2,523,679 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,505,094 on Saturday. A total of 5,260,527 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.

The state Department of Health will offer free COVID-19 testing on the following schedule this week:

Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Knox Community Center

55 E. Lake St.

Knox, IN

Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Whitley County 4-H Center

680 W. Squawbuck Rd.

Columbia City, IN

Saturday. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Washington County Fairgrounds

118 N. Fair St.

Salem, IN