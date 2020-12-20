Otis Elevator Company recalls Otis and CemcoLift private residence elevators for inspection

Otis Elevator Company recalls Otis and CemcoLift private residence elevators due to children can become entrapped in the space between the exterior landing (hoistway) door and the interior elevator car door or gate, and suffer serious injuries or death when the elevator is called to another floor.

Consumers should disable or block children's access to any Otis or CemcoLift private residence elevator and contact Otis to schedule a free inspection and the installation of space guard(s), if necessary.

Consumers can contact Otis at 800-233-6847 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.otis.com and click on “IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION – PRIVATE RESIDENCE ELEVATORS” for more information.

This recall involves Otis private residence elevators purchased before 2012 and CemcoLift private residence elevators purchased from 1999 to 2012. The elevators are used in consumers' homes.

Otis is aware of at least four incidents involving an Otis or CemcoLift private residence elevator that resulted in a crushed spine and abdomen, fractured hip, broken arm and feet, and bruising to the face and chest.

Otis private residence elevators and parts were sold to independent third-party contractors and, occasionally, directly to consumers through 2012. Otis sold CemcoLift private residence elevators and parts to independent third-party contractors, and occasionally, directly to consumers from approximately 1999 to 2012. Otis and CemcoLift private residence elevators cost approximately $20,000 to purchase and install.