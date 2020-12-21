Monday, December 21, 2020 3:37 pm
Building work to close section of Fernhill Avenue
The Journal Gazette
The westbound lanes of Fernhill Avenue between Lima Road and Wells Street will be closed for the day Tuesday while crews do building work using a crane in the street, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
A marked detour will use Lima Road, Clinton Street, State Boulevard and Wells Street, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
