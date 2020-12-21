Fort Wayne wraps up leaf collection for 2020

The city of Fort Wayne has completed neighborhood leaf collection for 2020.

In a statement, the city said today the trucks picked up 4,648 loads of leaves, 522 loads were vacuumed and 25,895 leaves were bagged, with a total of 5,428 loads, weighing approximately 18,241 tons.

Crews will continue to pick up biodegradable bags until Dec. 31. Anyone with bagged leaves should call 311 for pickup and place the bags at the curb before calling.

The city will also be picking up biodegradable bags for two weeks in spring 2021. The date for spring cleanup will be announced in March.