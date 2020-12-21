Woman dies from November crash

A Fort Wayne woman has died from injuries suffered in a crash Nov. 27.

Ida B. Schmidtke, 95, was driving in the 6000 block of Stellhorn Road around 1 p.m. when she was involved in a crash, the Allen County coroner’s office said today in a statement following an autopsy.

Schmidtke was admitted to a local hospital after the crash, where she later died, the statement said.

Schmidtke’s cause of death has been ruled as pneumonia and respiratory failure from blunt force injuries. Her manner of death has been ruled an accident.

Schmidtke is the 33rd person to die in a crash in Allen County this year.