Angola man critically hurt in Ohio crash

An Angola man was critically injured this morning in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of two Williams County, Ohio, roads, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said today.

Hugh M. Skiles, 91, was removed from his car and flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne with critical injuries, the highway patrol at Defiance said in a statement.

The highway patrol said Skiles was traveling south on County Road 1.50 shortly after 8:30 a.m. when he traveled left of center while negotiating a curve near County Road P.50 and collided head-on with an SUV driven by Jennifer A. Horne, 41, of Edon, Ohio.

Horne was taken to Bryan Hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries and released, the highway patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation.